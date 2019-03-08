SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Is Unhappy with His Photos Taken by Fan & Leaves Cute Comment
Korean actor Park Bo Gum cutely complained about not liking the way he looks in some photos that were taken by a fan.

On March 7, one fan of Park Bo Gum shared two photos of the actor on his/her social media account.Park Bo GumPark Bo GumThe photos were of Park Bo Gum smiling broadly to fans on the floor above him while passing by.

In the caption, the fan tagged Park Bo Gum and wrote, "It seems spring has come with Park Bo Gum. Have a safe trip."Park Bo GumNot long after the fan uploaded the photos, Park Bo Gum replied to her remark in a funny and playful way.

Park Bo Gum commented with a raised-eyebrow emoji, "I shouldn't smile out of the happiness of seeing you guys from now on."

It is assumed that the fan thought Park Bo Gum looked cute in the photos, but Park Bo Gum felt quite the opposite.
Park Bo GumFans laughed after reading this comment, and they said, "Bo Gum oppa, you are beautiful when you smile! Keep smiling to us, please!", "He looks truly happy to see his fans. What a sweet guy.", "Haha what are you talking about? You don't look bad in the photos at all!", and so on.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum has recently confirmed to star in an action thriller film 'Seo Bok' (working title) alongside actor Gong Yoo.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'great_park616' 'BOGUMMY' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
