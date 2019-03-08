SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Starts His Alternative Service Today
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Starts His Alternative Service Today

Actor Lee Jong Suk starts serving his national mandatory duty later today.

On March 8, Lee Jong Suk's management agency A-MAN Project announced that the actor will begin his service as a public service worker from today.
Lee Jong SukThe agency stated, "As he wishes to begin his service quietly, we will not reveal the exact time and location of his enlistment."
Lee Jong SukLee Jong Suk will not serve as an active-duty soldier due to his past car accident he had when he was 16.

He will receive his basic military training during hisservice  in due course.
Lee Jong SukMeanwhile, Lee Jong Suk successfully wrapped up the filming of his latest drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' on February 27.

He is expected to be discharged from duty in January 2021.

(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
