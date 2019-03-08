SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Expresses His Wish for TVXQ! Reunion; Reactions Vary
작성 2019.03.08 10:16
Park Yu Chun, formerly of K-pop boy group TVXQ! and a member of JYJ, talked about a full 5-member reunion of TVXQ! during his recent fan meeting.

On March 5, Park Yu Chun held his solo fan meeting 'Slow Dance in Japan' in Kobe, Japan.
Park Yu ChunDuring the event, Park Yu Chun performed his solo songs and took time to talk with his fans in Japan.

According to the attendees of the event, Park Yu Chun recalled the TVXQ! days and made a statement that indicated his wish to reunite with all five members one day.
Park Yu ChunPark Yu Chun said, "I'm not sure if the five of us can be together one day, maybe when we are in our 50s or 60s, but I will work my best about it."

He went on, "I miss the days when TVXQ! made appearances on TV shows or radio programs altogether."
TVXQ!While some fans shed tears to his remarks, some fans are strongly opposing the idea claiming that he is using the TVXQ! sentiment for his own sake.

Comments stated, "No, never. You can't just destroy TVXQ! again. They've worked so hard.", "After all those scandals? Just go your own path, Yu Chun.", and more.
TVXQ!Back in 2009, JYJ's Park Yu Chun, Kim Jae Joong, and Kim Jun Su parted ways with current TVXQ! members U-KNOW Yunho and MAX Changmin.

(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
