[SBS Star] TXT Thanks BTS for Its Honest & Great Advice

K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and another boy group BTS recently gathered together.On March 7, TXT shared a meaningful photo and heartfelt message on the group's social media account.The photo was of the five members of TXT and seven members of BTS posing in a room where it is decorated with album covers of BTS on the wall.Along with this cute photo of leading and fresh artists of Big Hit Entertainment, TXT wrote, "Thank you so much for sparing your precious time to give us lots of honest and great advice."TXT continued, "We'll always work hard to make you proud. Love you, sunbaenims!"A couple of minutes later, JUNGKOOK sweetly replied to TXT's message using BTS' social media account.JUNGKOOK said, "This is JUNGKOOK hyung. Make sure you take yourself well so that you don't get sick. I'll be here supporting you."It appears that TXT and BTS' cute interaction made fans' day brighter.They commented, "I feel soft right now.", "TXT members are lucky to have the best kind of sunbaenims that anyone could ask for!", "Awww! I just can't believe our golden maknae has become hyung now though!", and so on.Meanwhile, TXT made debut with its first album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' on March 4, and BTS is getting ready for its first stadium world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' that is scheduled to be held from May.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TXT_members', 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)