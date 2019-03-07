SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN's Workout Video Trends Online as Soon as It Gets Uploaded
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN's Workout Video Trends Online as Soon as It Gets Uploaded

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.07 18:41 수정 2019.03.07 18:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUNs Workout Video Trends Online as Soon as It Gets Uploaded
K-pop boy group NCT's member JAEHYUN's workout video is going viral online.

On March 5, a video titled 'Everyday Life JAEHYUN : Today I Came to Exercise' was uploaded on the group's YouTube channel.

It showed JAEHYUN's day at the gym, doing some intensive workout with his personal trainer.JAEHYUNIt may be just a video of him working out to some, but it surely was not for NCT fans.

Shortly after the video was shared, '#Everyday_Life_JAEHYUN' trended on Twitter.

It was because JAEHYUN's unbelievably-muscular body was revealed.

Under this video, many commented how they could not keep their jaw closed throughout the video.JAEHYUNPreviously, NCT members voted JAEHYUN as a member who has the best body in the group.

JAEHYUN, however, had always kept his body hidden from fans.

It seems their wish finally had been granted.
 

Meanwhile, NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 confirmed to hold a concert in 11 cities of North America as part of its world tour 'NEO CITY - The Origin'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '채널 NCT DAILY' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호