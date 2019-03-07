[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN's Workout Video Trends Online as Soon as It Gets Uploaded

K-pop boy group NCT's member JAEHYUN's workout video is going viral online.On March 5, a video titled 'Everyday Life JAEHYUN : Today I Came to Exercise' was uploaded on the group's YouTube channel.It showed JAEHYUN's day at the gym, doing some intensive workout with his personal trainer.It may be just a video of him working out to some, but it surely was not for NCT fans.Shortly after the video was shared, '#Everyday_Life_JAEHYUN' trended on Twitter.It was because JAEHYUN's unbelievably-muscular body was revealed.Under this video, many commented how they could not keep their jaw closed throughout the video.Previously, NCT members voted JAEHYUN as a member who has the best body in the group.JAEHYUN, however, had always kept his body hidden from fans.It seems their wish finally had been granted.Meanwhile, NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 confirmed to hold a concert in 11 cities of North America as part of its world tour 'NEO CITY - The Origin'.(Lee Narin, Credit= '채널 NCT DAILY' YouTube)(SBS Star)