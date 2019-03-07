SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Tallest K-pop Boy Group Member Reveals His Real Height
작성 2019.03.07
K-pop boy group SF9's member Ro Woon unveiled his real height for the first time.

On March 5 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room', all members of SF9 made appearance at the show as guests and mesmerized the public with their sense of humor.
Ro WoonOn this day, Ro Woon made the viewers burst into laughter many times while showing off his impeccable figure which helped him to garner attention from the minute he made his debut.
Ro WoonOne of the hosts Jung Hyung Don asked, "Ro Woon is so tall. How tall are you?"

Ro Woon replied, "I always said to people that I'm 189cm (approx. 6'2), but I'm actually 190.5cm (approx. 6'3). I'm revealing this for the first time."
Ro WoonThanks to his clear explanation, his fans were finally able to get the answers to the question they have been asking for a while.

Some fans speculated that Ro Woon would be little over 6'3 but he was bit shorter than they assumed.
Ro WoonWith his 10-head figure and a body like a Greek statue, Ro Woon is known as the 'physical' member of SF9.

After seeing this episode, his fans commented, "I want to get inside his pocket.", "He's so tall and so handsome! He would make a great model.", "His leg would literally go for miles.", and many more.

Meanwhile, SF9 returned to the stage on February 20 with its sixth mini album 'NARCISSUS'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Idol Room, 'sf9official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
