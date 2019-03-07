[SBS Star] Who Are the 'Producer' Members of TXT?

The members of K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) named BEOMGYU and HUENINGKAI as the members with music producing skills.On March 5, TXT made its much-anticipated debut through a showcase held at YES24 Live Hall, Seoul.During the showcase, TXT revealed the producers of the group and how they think of their producing skills so far.BEOMGYU compared their skills to Big Hit Entertainment labelmate, BTS.BEOMGYU said, "BTS' producing skills are simply outstanding. HUENINGKAI and I also compose songs and write lyrics. We're working hard, but we're definitely not on BTS' level."He continued, "We're putting our efforts to get there someday. I hope we could improve enough to produce songs that could be included in our next album."HUENINGKAI added, "I'm the same as BEOMGYU. My producing skills are lacking. I want to improve my skills and get as talented as BTS. We'll work harder to produce our own music."Although TXT's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' includes songs that were composed by producers outside the group, TXT will surely get there very soon!(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)