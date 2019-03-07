SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "How Can a Doll Talk?" Joo Jin Mo Gives Han Ye Seul Her First Impression
Korean actor Joo Jin Mo revealed what he thought of actress Han Ye Seul when he saw her for the first time.

On March 6, the press conference of SBS' new drama 'Big Issue' was held at SBS Hall, Seoul.
Big IssueOn this day, the cast members including Han Ye Seul and Joo Jin Mo made appearance at the event, and had a time to talk about their new drama.
Joo Jin MoWhen asked about Han Ye Seul's first impression, Joo Jin Mo said, "When I saw her for the first time during the rehearsal, I thought to myself, 'How can a doll talk?'"

He added, "So I had a hard time focusing on my character, but I've been trying to just think of her as her character 'Ji Soo-yeon' after we started filming."
Han Ye SeulHan Ye Seul replied, "I was extremely nervous because he was such a great actor and I wasn't sure if I could keep up with him. I worried a lot because I didn't want to distract him, but he took care of me really well."

She continued, "Joo Jin Mo is really gentle, but he becomes so charismatic when he starts acting and gets in the zone."

Han Ye Seul also added that Joo Jin Mo was the most manly actor among all the people she has worked with.
Joo Jin MoHan Ye Seul'Big Issue' will cover the story between an ex-photographer who fell because of one picture, and a notorious editor who strives to turn him into a paparazzo.
Han Ye Seul & Joo Jin MoMeanwhile, 'Big Issue' airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10PM KST.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, SBS Big Issue)

(SBS Star) 
