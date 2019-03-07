[SBS Star] "Awww!" BTS V Sleeps Like a Cute Little Caterpillar in a Sleeping Bag

Fans are screaming over the cuteness of K-pop boy group BTS' member V sleeping in a sleeping bag.On March 6, an upcoming mobile game 'BTS WORLD' released the most adorable photo of V online.In the photo, V is sound asleep in a large purple sleeping bag.There are others behind him, who look like they are having a chat, but V does not look like he is bothered by the noise at all.Fans are finding V sleeping in this sleeping bag so cute that they jokingly started leaving a comment such as, "He is so deeply asleep and well-wrapped in that sleeping bag that I want to just take him to my house."They continued to explain, "I don't think it would be difficult at all. I'm pretty positive that I won't wake him up."Then, a few fans came along with hilarious photoshopped photos of V being taken away by a stranger and strange wooden figure.It seemed they managed to have a little fun and laugh with this cute photo of V.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold its first stadium world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' from May.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'BTSW_official' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)