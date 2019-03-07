SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Awww!" BTS V Sleeps Like a Cute Little Caterpillar in a Sleeping Bag
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] "Awww!" BTS V Sleeps Like a Cute Little Caterpillar in a Sleeping Bag

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.07 17:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Awww!" BTS V Sleeps Like a Cute Little Caterpillar in a Sleeping Bag
Fans are screaming over the cuteness of K-pop boy group BTS' member V sleeping in a sleeping bag.

On March 6, an upcoming mobile game 'BTS WORLD' released the most adorable photo of V online.

In the photo, V is sound asleep in a large purple sleeping bag.

There are others behind him, who look like they are having a chat, but V does not look like he is bothered by the noise at all.VFans are finding V sleeping in this sleeping bag so cute that they jokingly started leaving a comment such as, "He is so deeply asleep and well-wrapped in that sleeping bag that I want to just take him to my house."

They continued to explain, "I don't think it would be difficult at all. I'm pretty positive that I won't wake him up."

Then, a few fans came along with hilarious photoshopped photos of V being taken away by a stranger and strange wooden figure.

It seemed they managed to have a little fun and laugh with this cute photo of V.VVMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold its first stadium world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' from May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'BTSW_official' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호