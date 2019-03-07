[SBS Star] BTS Songs in USB Flash Drive Found in North Korea?

It seems like the BTS sensation certainly swept all across the globe, including North Korea.On March 6, media outlet Daily NK reported that a flash drive containing songs by South Korean boy group BTS has been found in North Korea.The report stated, "Last month, two flash drives that contain BTS' songs and South Korean dramas were found at a house in Hyesan, Yanggang-do. The house belongs to a former soldier who was discharged from the military."Daily NK also reported that the owners of the flash drives were reportedly arrested at the scene, and taken to a detention center to be investigated.North Korean government prohibits the consumption of any materials that promote capitalism, in order to prevent the possibility of its citizens breaking away from communism.Back in January, the South Korean National Assembly's Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee stated that they are planning on holding a BTS concert this year in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.To this, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment told media, "We have nothing to share regarding the Pyongyang concert at the moment."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)