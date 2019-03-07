[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Signs His Contract with a Newly-established Agency

Korean actor Cho Jung Seok will be working with a newly-established management agency from now on.On March 7, JAM Entertainment announced, "We have signed an exclusive contract with Cho Jung Seok. We believe Cho Jung Seok is a great actor who has shown his talent in acting through many projects."The agency continued, "We will be supporting him in every way so that he does not have to be concerned about anything else but acting."Cho Jung Seok worked as a stage actor before making onscreen debut in 2012.His debut movie was 'Architecture 101' where he acted the character named 'Nab-ddeuk'Cho Jung Seok's popularity skyrocketed after 'Architecture 101', as he pulled off the character in the movie so well.Since then, Cho Jung Seok received offers from various films, dramas, commercials, and musicals, positioning himself as one of the leading actors in Korea.Recently, Cho Jung Seok confirmed to lead SBS' upcoming drama 'Mung Bean Flowers' (literal translation) with actor Yoon Si Yoon.(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)