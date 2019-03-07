[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Talks About His Big Hit Ent. Audition Experience

YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared his audition experience for his management agency, Big Hit Entertainment.On March 5, TXT held its debut showcase at YES24 Live Hall, Seoul.During the event, the members performed songs from the debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' in front of their fans and the press for the first time.In the following talk session, the five members revealed their audition experience.YEONJUN shared that he had auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment with one of BTS' earliest songs, "I danced to BTS' 'Boys In Luv' for my audition."He continued, "I rapped for the first time as they said it would be good for me to give it a try. I wanted to get in so badly, so I wrote (my verses) and rapped for the first time."Meanwhile, TXT successfully made its grand debut on March 4 with the debut title track 'CROWN'.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)