[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Speaks About His Recent Dating Rumors with Kang Daniel
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Speaks About His Recent Dating Rumors with Kang Daniel

작성 2019.03.07 13:16
K-pop boy group HOTSHOT's member Ha Sung Woon talked about his recent dating rumors with Kang Daniel.

On March 6 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Weekly Idol', Ha Sung Woon made a guest appearance.

During the talk, one of the hosts Hwang Kwang Hee jokingly said, "You have been swept up in dating rumors recently. I hate to ask you to talk about it, but could you please explain the rumors yourself?"Hwang Kwang HeeHa Sung Woon answered with a laugh, "I was actually quite surprised when I first heard that there were rumors going around that Daniel and I were dating."

He said, "So, I tried to find out how the rumors all started. I discovered that there were many photos taken of me and Daniel where he holds me up with his arms, gives me a piggy back ride, hugs me, and so on."

He continued, "Daniel always treated me with an adoration, because I'm much smaller than he is. I think those photos were the cause."Ha Sung WoonThen, another host Nam Chang-hee said, "Well, why don't you send Kang Daniel a video message since we are talking about him?"

Without hesitation, Ha Sung Woon playfully said, "Daniel, don't get too bothered by these dating rumors."

He added, "Take care of yourself well. I hope you will always get to do whatever you want to do. I'm hoping for your bright future."Ha Sung WoonHa Sung Woon and Kang Daniel promoted as project boy group Wanna One for a year and a half until the end of last year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol, 'woonmypocket' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
