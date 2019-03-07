SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Signs with New Agency
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Signs with New Agency

작성 2019.03.07
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Seohyun found a new home after leaving her old management agency.

On March 7, Seohyun's new management agency Namoo Actors revealed, "We signed with singer/actress Seohyun and are preparing to taking a leap."
SeohyunNamoo Actors said, "We are glad to sign with Seohyun who has shown great achievements all over the world as a member of a global girl group Girls' Generation."
SeohyunThe agency added, "We will do everything we can to help Seohyun who has a high potential to make the most of her talent and passion she has on acting. We are also planning on supporting her music career with all our heart."

Seohyun first made her debut back in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation and put her step into the world of acting in 2013 with SBS drama 'Passionate Love' (literal translation).
SeohyunSeohyun kept making an effort to get her name out there as an actress by participating in several dramas including SBS' 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' and MBC's 'Bad Thief Good Thief'.
SeohyunEspecially in MBC's 2018 drama 'Time', Seohyun proved her potential as an actress while stealing the hearts of the public with her transcendent acting skills.

Meanwhile, Seohyun is expected to keep building a solid filmography alongside the agency's many actors and actresses including Ji Sung, Park Min Young and Shin Sae Kyeong.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Namoo Actors, Hanshin Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
