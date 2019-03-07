[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Begs Fans on His Knees Not to Bring Back These Photos & Remarks

어김없이 연습실에서 연습!

나무는 맘속에 심었어요

으~ 오글오글 pic.twitter.com/OPoaJVVTAM — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2013년 4월 5일

가끔 Hiphop 으로 사진찍고 싶을 때가 있죠, pic.twitter.com/ECBAeYfYLh — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2013년 8월 27일

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN was seen begging fans not to bring back some photos and remarks from 2013.Recently, a scene from one of '2018 BTS FESTA' videos resurfaced online due to its funniness.The video showed BTS answering a quiz at a fan meeting in the past.In this particular scene, BTS members were trying to fill in the blanks of JIMIN's cringey photos and remarks that he uploaded on the group's social media back in 2013.When the quiz came up on the large screen, JIMIN laughed in embarrassment, and instantly went down on his knees, begging fans to forget about those photos and remarks.JIMIN said, "Forget about these, please! I beg you. I made huge mistakes."The photos and remarks were as follows:April 5, 2013 (Arbor Day)"I've been practicing hard as always. I've planted a tree in my heart. Oh my...! This is a little too cringey."August 27, 2013"Sometimes, I want to take a photo in a hip-hop style."June 18, 2013"Am I... Attractive?"Surely, all ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) know how much JIMIN wants these photos and remarks to be erased from their memory.However, it seems they will never let them go nor stop to bring them up every now and then, because they just love seeing JIMIN's cute reaction.Meanwhile, BTS is planning to visit various cities around the world for its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' from May.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE/'예뽀니' YouTube)(SBS Star)