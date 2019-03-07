SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Begs Fans on His Knees Not to Bring Back These Photos & Remarks
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Begs Fans on His Knees Not to Bring Back These Photos & Remarks

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.07 10:51 수정 2019.03.07 10:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Begs Fans on His Knees Not to Bring Back These Photos & Remarks
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN was seen begging fans not to bring back some photos and remarks from 2013.

Recently, a scene from one of '2018 BTS FESTA' videos resurfaced online due to its funniness.

The video showed BTS answering a quiz at a fan meeting in the past.

In this particular scene, BTS members were trying to fill in the blanks of JIMIN's cringey photos and remarks that he uploaded on the group's social media back in 2013.JIMINWhen the quiz came up on the large screen, JIMIN laughed in embarrassment, and instantly went down on his knees, begging fans to forget about those photos and remarks.

JIMIN said, "Forget about these, please! I beg you. I made huge mistakes."
 

The photos and remarks were as follows:

1.
April 5, 2013 (Arbor Day)
"I've been practicing hard as always. I've planted a tree in my heart. Oh my...! This is a little too cringey."
 
2.
August 27, 2013
"Sometimes, I want to take a photo in a hip-hop style."
 
3.
June 18, 2013
"Am I... Attractive?"
 
Surely, all ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) know how much JIMIN wants these photos and remarks to be erased from their memory.

However, it seems they will never let them go nor stop to bring them up every now and then, because they just love seeing JIMIN's cute reaction.

Meanwhile, BTS is planning to visit various cities around the world for its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' from May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE/'예뽀니' YouTube)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호