[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Goes to See a Soccer Game in Paris!
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member and a well-known soccer fan IRENE went to see a game during her visit to Paris, France.

On March 7 (local time), a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United―the two teams of UEFA Champions League was held at Parc des Princes, Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain & Manchester UnitedOn this day, all eyes were laid on one special audience who showed up at the site to watch the game.
IRENEIRENE, who just wrapped up all her fashion week schedule decided to enjoy the rest of her time in Paris while exploring the best parts of the city.

In the picture which was posted on the group's official social media account, IRENE was cutely posing in front of a camera while holding a ticket with both of her hands.

With her flushed cheeks and a smile on her face, IRENE truly seemed like she was having a good time.

After a fierce match, Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain by 3-1 and made it to the 8th finals.
IRENEIRENEAfter seeing the picture of IRENE, her fans commented, "She must be a huge soccer fan.", She went there for work, but she also got to see what the city has to offer. Perfect timing.", "I want to watch a game with her!", and many more.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently wrapped up its first North American tour 'Red Velvet 2nd Concert [REDMARE]'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram, 'RedVelvet' 'manchesterunited' 'PSG' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
