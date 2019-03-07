SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Celebrity Couple Jun Hyun Moo & Han Hye Jin Announce Their Breakup
[SBS Star] Celebrity Couple Jun Hyun Moo & Han Hye Jin Announce Their Breakup

2019.03.07
TV personalities Jun Hyun Moo and Han Hye Jin have ended their year-long relationship.

On March 6, Jun Hyun Moo and Han Hye Jin's agencies both released an official statement announcing the news.
Jun Hyun Moo, Han Hye JinJun Hyun Moo's agency SM C&C's statement is as follows:

Hello, this is SM C&C.

Recently, Jun Hyun Moo and Han Hye Jin returned to be colleagues.

Although it is a personal matter, it seemed right to announce the news before it gets known through other sources as they received love from many people.

After discussing with MBC's 'I Live Alone' production team, it was decided that he will take a short break following the March 8 episode.
Jun Hyun Moo, Han Hye JinHan Hye Jin's Esteem Entertainment released a similar statement, announcing that Han Hye Jin will also be taking a break from the program.

The two fixed member of 'I Live Alone' made their relationship public in February 2018.

(Credit= SBS funE, Esteem Entertainment

(SBS Star) 
