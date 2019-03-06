[SBS Star] The 11-year of Family-like Friendship of MAMAMOO Hwa Sa & Whee In

There are two members of a K-pop girl group who had been friends even before they began training to enter the world of K-pop.It is unusual for two good friends to make debut in the same group, but Hwa Sa and Whee In of MAMAMOO are two people who managed to do that.Previously, Hwa Sa and Whee In revealed a story of how they became friends and ended up debuting in the same group together.Hwa Sa apparently approached to Whee In first on the very first day of a new term when they were in middle school.Hwa Sa explained, "Wheein wrapped her scarf only once around her neck and put her hair behind the scarf when I first saw her. She seemed cool and I had an urge to befriend her."She continued, "After she introduced herself to all classmates, I went up to her and said, 'Let's be friends.' It turned out we were much alike. We got on so well with each other, and quickly became close."As they both dreamed of becoming singers, they went around different agencies hand in hand to audition.In the end, they luckily got into their current management agency RBW Entertainment and debuted together as MAMAMOO.It has been 11 years since Hwa Sa and Whee In have been friends, and their friendship is still as great as ever.A lot of people are saying how they envy Hwa Sa and Whee In's strong-bonded friendship.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mamamoo_official' Instagram, TV CHOSUN, Online Community)(SBS Star)