[SBS Star] SF9 CHA NI Gets Soft in Front of His Favorite Artist: TAEMIN!

평소 존경하고 모니터를 통해 춤을 보고배워왔던 태민선배님을 실제로 뵈니 저에겐 너무영광이었습니다ㅠㅠ사진도 같이찍어주시고..응원도해주시고 평생 기억에 남을거같습니다ㅠㅠ정말정말정말너무 감사합니다!!정말열심히해서 태민선배님처럼 멋진 아티스트가 되겠습니다!! pic.twitter.com/IfB1n0DTTY — SF9official (@SF9official) 2016년 10월 9일

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN made another boy group SF9's member CHA NI turn into the cutest fan boy in the whole world.Recently, a post titled, 'The gap between CHA NI who is talking to his fellow members, and CHA NI who is talking to TAEMIN' garnered attention online.In the post, there were some pictures and the screenshots that well-described CHA NI's passionate love for his favorite artist, who he has been looking up to even before making his debut.Back in 2016, CHA NI was so exhilarated after meeting his long-time hero in person that he even left a picture of him and TAEMIN on the group's official social media account along with a cute message.CHA NI said, "It was such an honor to meet TAEMIN in person who I have been respecting and learning from through the computer. He took a picture with me... and rooted for me... I can never forget this. Thank you so much. I'll do my best to become an artist like you, TAEMIN!"When CHA NI made appearance at JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room', CHA NI even refused to take off his jacket before doing a fitness test since he did not want his T-shirt to get dirty which he received from TAEMIN himself.But what caught the eyes of his fans' eyes the most was his attitude he showed while having a conversation with TAEMIN and his fellow members.When he was text messaging TAEMIN, he even added a cute emoji at the end of his sentence and said, "Thank you!! I saw your teaser yesterday. I fell for you again as expected lol."However, when his fellow member DA WON said, "Look, you and I should throw a mini fan meeting. We didn't hold a live broadcast yesterday.", CHA NI nonchalantly replied, "k."Also, to the group's other member RO WOON's cute love confession, CHA NI just said, "OK."After seeing this post, his fans commented, "He must be a huge fan of TAEMIN.", "It's like he has an alter ego or something. The gap between the two is killing me lol.", "CHA NI's so lucky! I want to talk to TAEMIN too!", and many more.Meanwhile, SF9 is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its sixth mini album 'NARCISSUS' which was released on February 20.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Idol Room, Online Community, 'SF9official' Twitter, 'SF9official' 'shinee' Facebook)(SBS Star)