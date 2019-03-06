SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SF9 CHA NI Gets Soft in Front of His Favorite Artist: TAEMIN!
[SBS Star] SF9 CHA NI Gets Soft in Front of His Favorite Artist: TAEMIN!

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN made another boy group SF9's member CHA NI turn into the cutest fan boy in the whole world.

Recently, a post titled, 'The gap between CHA NI who is talking to his fellow members, and CHA NI who is talking to TAEMIN' garnered attention online.
CHA NI & TAEMINIn the post, there were some pictures and the screenshots that well-described CHA NI's passionate love for his favorite artist, who he has been looking up to even before making his debut.

Back in 2016, CHA NI was so exhilarated after meeting his long-time hero in person that he even left a picture of him and TAEMIN on the group's official social media account along with a cute message.
 
CHA NI said, "It was such an honor to meet TAEMIN in person who I have been respecting and learning from through the computer. He took a picture with me... and rooted for me... I can never forget this. Thank you so much. I'll do my best to become an artist like you, TAEMIN!"
CHA NIWhen CHA NI made appearance at JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room', CHA NI even refused to take off his jacket before doing a fitness test since he did not want his T-shirt to get dirty which he received from TAEMIN himself.

But what caught the eyes of his fans' eyes the most was his attitude he showed while having a conversation with TAEMIN and his fellow members.
CHA NIWhen he was text messaging TAEMIN, he even added a cute emoji at the end of his sentence and said, "Thank you!! I saw your teaser yesterday. I fell for you again as expected lol."
CHA NIHowever, when his fellow member DA WON said, "Look, you and I should throw a mini fan meeting. We didn't hold a live broadcast yesterday.", CHA NI nonchalantly replied, "k."
CHA NIAlso, to the group's other member RO WOON's cute love confession, CHA NI just said, "OK."

After seeing this post, his fans commented, "He must be a huge fan of TAEMIN.", "It's like he has an alter ego or something. The gap between the two is killing me lol.", "CHA NI's so lucky! I want to talk to TAEMIN too!", and many more.

Meanwhile, SF9 is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its sixth mini album 'NARCISSUS' which was released on February 20.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Idol Room, Online Community, 'SF9official' Twitter, 'SF9official' 'shinee' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
