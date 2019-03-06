[SBS Star] Su Bin Reveals One Male Idol Dated Her Idol Friend & Fellow Member at the Same Time

Su Bin, formerly of K-pop girl group Dalshabet, revealed a story of discovering a male K-pop idol secretly dating her female idol friend and fellow member at the same time.During the recent recording of MBN's talk show 'Dating DNA Laboratory X', Su Bin talked about the time when she found out one member of a boy group was dating both her female friend from another girl group and one of her group's members.Su Bin began telling the story by saying, "Many people in the K-pop industry date each other secretly."She said, "One day, my idol friend told me that she had a boyfriend and went on about how great of a guy he was."She continued, "I was so shocked when she revealed his name, because that male idol was dating one of the members of our group!"As Su Bin fumed with so much anger, the hosts asked if it was her own experience.She laughed and answered, "No, it honestly is not my own experience, but it just makes me so angry."After years of promoting as a member of Dalshabet since 2011, Su Bin left the group about a year ago and embarked on an acting career.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBN Dating DNA Laboratory X, KEYEAST)(SBS Star)