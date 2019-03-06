SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] This ARMY Used 24 Computers to Get Tickets to BTS Concert
One fan of K-pop boy group BTS went viral online with her level of passion to get tickets to the group's concert.

Recently, various online media outlets reported a story of a 19-year-old girl named Alexis from Toronto, Canada.
BTSAccording to the reports, Alexis utilized a total of 24 computers to get tickets to BTS' upcoming stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

Alexis said in her interview, "I usually use a variety of devices when booking tickets. This time, I did it in my school's computer lab."

Unfortunately, the process was not as easy as she thought it would be due to the instability of the computer server.
 
Alexis was able to book the tickets in the end; not just for herself but also for her friends as well.

She said, "I went to BTS concert for the first time in 2017, and my life completely changed after that. I've been saving money to go to another concert."

Fans who stumbled upon Alexis' news commented, "I thought 5 computers were enough!", "I panicked when I saw 2000 people in the queue.", and more.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to kick off 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Los Angeles, California on May 5.

