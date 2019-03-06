SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Steals the Hearts of Everyone at a Fashion Show
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Steals the Hearts of Everyone at a Fashion Show

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE made her fans hearts skip a beat using her irresistible charms she has shown at one brand's fashion show.

On March 5 (local time), JENNIE made appearance at one luxury brand's fashion show which was held in Paris during the fashion week.
JENNIEOn this day, JENNIE showed up at the site wearing a stunning white mini dress which complimented her beautiful figure and helped her appear even more elegant and sophisticated than usual.
JENNIEJENNIE tied her hair down so that everyone could have more clear look of her outfit, and she took her clothes to the next level by matching her dress with a big bold earring and a wide belt.

With her bright red lips and brown hair, JENNIE looked like a young princess who just walked out of the children's book.
JENNIEDuring her time there, JENNIE flaunted her irreplaceable allure in front of many cameras while mesmerizing the public with her attractive smile.

Also, JENNIE had the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming fashion trends while watching the show at the front row.
JENNIEAfter seeing these pictures of JENNIE, the public commented, "I want to be her in my next life.", "What would it feel like to be that pretty?", "I literally have no words. She's the perfection itself.", and many more.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently added two more concert dates to its first U.S. tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'marieclairekorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
