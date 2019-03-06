[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Snaps a Photo with His Identical Twin-like Older Brother

간만에 금재손맛 잘 먹겠습니다 옴뇸뇸 pic.twitter.com/DOWlvxg8UP — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2019년 2월 21일

The most anticipated photo of K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA was revealed online.On March 5, SUGA's older brother uploaded a photo of himself with SUGA on his social media account.Along with this sweet photo, SUGA's brother wrote, "Min (their family name) brothers."Not only their facial features much resemble each other's, but they also give off a very similar vibe.It is assumed that the photo was taken last month when SUGA shared that his brother had cooked for him for the first time in a long while.SUGA talked about his one-and-only brother to fans many times in the past, and made them curious as to how much they looked alike.Up until now, only a dark photo of the two guys with their mother and all the other members of BTS was unveiled.So, fans desperately hoped to see a proper photo of them sitting side by side soon, and their wish finally came true.Meanwhile, BTS has recently announced to hold its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in various cities around the world from May.