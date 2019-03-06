[SBS Star] 'YG Treasure Box' Kim Seung Hun to Debut as 'C9BOYZ'

Former YG Entertainment trainee Kim Seung Hun is announced as the next member of C9 Entertainment's upcoming boy group 'C9BOYZ' (tentative title).On March 6 at midnight KST, C9 Entertainment dropped a profile photo of SEUNGHUN on the official social media channels of 'C9BOYZ'.As SEUNGHUN made appearance at YG Entertainment's survival program 'YG Treasure Box' as a contestant, it appears that he has now joined C9 Entertainment to make his own debut.Previously, Bae Jin Young of disbanded project group Wanna One was announced as the first member of the upcoming boy group.'C9BOYZ' is expected to make its grand debut in the latter half of this year.You can watch SEUNGHUN's profile video below:(Credit= 'YG Treasure Box' V LIVE, C9 Entertainment, 'C9BOYZ' YouTube)(SBS Star)