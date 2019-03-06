[SBS Star] BTS Fans Make a License Plate Using JIMIN's Name!

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN proved his popularity in the United States with a vanity plate made by his fans.Recently, a few pictures of some U.S. license plates named after JIMIN went viral online.In North Carolina and Virginia, license plates that said 'JIMIN' was spotted, and in Colorado, a plate named 'MOCHI95' (a combination of JIMIN's nickname and a year he was born) was seen.It turned out that the fan ordered a special license plate called, 'Vanity Plate'―a personalized plate that he can freely choose the numbers and the letters which will be engraved on it.In the revealed pictures, a vanity plate that had JIMIN's name on it was attached to an adorable silver car.Starting from his vanity plate to the stickers which were attached on the back of his car, his vehicle was packed with items that showed his affection towards his favorite K-pop group―BTS.After seeing these pictures, BTS' fans commented, "That's so pretty!", "Listen everyone, I want that for my birthday present.", "When I get my license, I'm definitely going to get that.", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS recently added more dates to its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' which will be held in various cities all around the world starting this May.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'etherealpinkpjm' 'etherealpinkpjm' 'lelulgc' 'thegeniuslab2' 'rmtracklist'Twitter)(SBS Star)