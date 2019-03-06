SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Legal Representative Gives Update About Dispute with His Agency
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Legal Representative Gives Update About Dispute with His Agency

작성 2019.03.06 15:27
Disbanded project group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel's legal representative has responded to concerns that the ongoing dispute between the artist and his agency may affect his planned solo debut and following promotions.

The legal representative told Yonhap News Agency on March 5, "We're currently doing a legal review. We will do our best so that this (the ongoing conflict) has no effect on his promotions in the industry."

When asked if they're considering the possibility to turn this into a legal battle, the representative stated, "We're in the middle of review, so it is difficult to respond to that."
Kang DanielAccording to the report, Kang Daniel sent the certification of contents to his current management agency LM Entertainment on February 1.

The document reportedly included the stipulation that if the requested changes of his exclusive contract and negotiation did not happen by February 28, it would be considered that his contract has been terminated.

In response to initial reports that Kang Daniel had sent a certification of contents to end his contract with the agency, LM Entertainment stated, "It is true that we received it, but it was simply a request to modify contract clauses, not to terminate it."
Kang DanielKang Daniel also updated his fans through a letter posted on his official fan community, asking the fans to trust him and wait for him until the truth gets revealed.

Following Wanna One's final concert 'Therefore' in January, it was announced that Kang Daniel was aiming to make a solo debut in April.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
