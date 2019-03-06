SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Min Young Gifts Fans by Making Donation Under Their Nickname
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Min Young Gifts Fans by Making Donation Under Their Nickname

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.06 15:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Min Young Gifts Fans by Making Donation Under Their Nickname
Korean actress Park Min Young showed her love to fans by making large donation under their nickname.

On March 4, it was revealed that Park Min Young had made financial donation to one animal welfare association under her fans' nickname.

Previously in January, Park Min Young had personally come up with an idea to make Season's Greetings goods for fans.

Park Min Young gave calendars, photo cards, mobiles to each fan who came to her fan meeting 'My Day' in Osaka and Taipei.Park Min YoungThen, the actress informed fans that the profit from the goods would be donated, and began selling them online after the fan meeting.

After all the goods were sold out, Park Min Young donated the profit―5,017,500 won (approximately 4,450 dollars) to Korean Animal Welfare Association KARA under her fans' nickname 'MY Beans'.Park Min YoungPark Min Young later explained that she chose to donate to Korean Animal Welfare Association KARA, because most of the photos used in the goods were of her and her dog 'Leon'.

She also gave an explanation to this special donation, "It's probably nothing compared to the love you had given me until now, but I just wanted you to know that I care and think about all of you a lot more than you think."Park Min YoungMeanwhile, Park Min Young's new romantic comedy drama 'Her Private Life' (literal translation) is expected to be unveiled in April. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= Korean Animal Welfare Association KARA, 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호