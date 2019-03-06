[SBS Star] Park Min Young Gifts Fans by Making Donation Under Their Nickname

Korean actress Park Min Young showed her love to fans by making large donation under their nickname.On March 4, it was revealed that Park Min Young had made financial donation to one animal welfare association under her fans' nickname.Previously in January, Park Min Young had personally come up with an idea to make Season's Greetings goods for fans.Park Min Young gave calendars, photo cards, mobiles to each fan who came to her fan meeting 'My Day' in Osaka and Taipei.Then, the actress informed fans that the profit from the goods would be donated, and began selling them online after the fan meeting.After all the goods were sold out, Park Min Young donated the profit―5,017,500 won (approximately 4,450 dollars) to Korean Animal Welfare Association KARA under her fans' nickname 'MY Beans'.Park Min Young later explained that she chose to donate to Korean Animal Welfare Association KARA, because most of the photos used in the goods were of her and her dog 'Leon'.She also gave an explanation to this special donation, "It's probably nothing compared to the love you had given me until now, but I just wanted you to know that I care and think about all of you a lot more than you think."Meanwhile, Park Min Young's new romantic comedy drama 'Her Private Life' (literal translation) is expected to be unveiled in April.(Lee Narin, Credit= Korean Animal Welfare Association KARA, 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)(SBS Star)