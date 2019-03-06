[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo to Lead a Fantasy Drama Together

Singer/actress IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo have been confirmed as the two leads of an upcoming fantasy drama.On March 6, it was officially announced that both IU and Yeo Jin Goo are now confirmed to join tvN's new drama 'Hotel del Luna' (working title).'Hotel del Luna' is about a mysterious, haunted hotel in downtown Seoul where ghosts wander around.IU's character 'Jang Man-wol' is a woman who has fallen under a curse to eternally stay at the hotel as a punishment for her wrongdoings.Yeo Jin Goo becomes an elite hotelier 'Goo Chan-sung', who is a perfectionist but also a warmhearted person.The drama is slated to premiere sometime in the summer of this year.(Credit= 'iu.loen' 'ActorYJG' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)