SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo to Lead a Fantasy Drama Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo to Lead a Fantasy Drama Together

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.06 14:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo to Lead a Fantasy Drama Together
Singer/actress IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo have been confirmed as the two leads of an upcoming fantasy drama.

On March 6, it was officially announced that both IU and Yeo Jin Goo are now confirmed to join tvN's new drama 'Hotel del Luna' (working title).
Yeo Jin Goo, IU'Hotel del Luna' is about a mysterious, haunted hotel in downtown Seoul where ghosts wander around.
IUIU's character 'Jang Man-wol' is a woman who has fallen under a curse to eternally stay at the hotel as a punishment for her wrongdoings.
Yeo Jin GooYeo Jin Goo becomes an elite hotelier 'Goo Chan-sung', who is a perfectionist but also a warmhearted person.

The drama is slated to premiere sometime in the summer of this year.

(Credit= 'iu.loen' 'ActorYJG' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호