[SBS Star] TXT Members Reveal the Advice that BTS Gave Them Before Making Debut
[SBS Star] TXT Members Reveal the Advice that BTS Gave Them Before Making Debut

작성 2019.03.06 14:29 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT Members Reveal the Advice that BTS Gave Them Before Making Debut
K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) members revealed the advice that their label senior group BTS gave them ahead of their debut.

On March 5, the five members of TXT―YEONJUN, SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU held the group's debut showcase at YES 24 Live Hall, Seoul.TXTDuring the showcase, SOOBIN mentioned what BTS means to all members of TXT.

SOOBIN said, "It really is a great honor to have seniors like BTS members. They gave us lots of useful advice. We feel so grateful for that."

He continued, "Some people call us 'junior BTS', and we will work hard to live up to their expectations and not let anyone down."TXTThen, BEOMGYU revealed that he is a big fan of BTS and said, "Whenever I bumped into BTS members in our company, I became too nervous that I couldn't even say a word to them."

BEOMGYU went on, "They gave us an advice the other day. They told us to always remember the importance of the team."

He added, "They said, 'Always think of the team first. Teamwork is the most important thing.' They also said that they'll be looking out for us and give us support."TXTMeanwhile, TXT entered the world of K-pop with its debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' on March 4.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'TXT_bighit' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
