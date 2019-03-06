[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & His '97-line' Friends Strengthen Friendship over Dinner!

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK had a lovely dinner with three of his celebrity friends―GOT7's YUGYEOM, SEVENTEEN's MINGYU, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo.On March 5, MINGYU posted a picture on his social media account along with caption saying, "97~ Barbecue, bowling, and wine (Cha Eun-woo bailed after dinner)."In the picture, all four of them were staring at the camera in front of a barbecue table which was packed with different foods and beverages including soda and coke.JUNGKOOK's fans cannot help but to be surprised after seeing this picture since he made time for his friends even though he was pretty busy preparing for the group's first stadium tour.Judging by the picture, it seemed like JUNGKOOK had a quality time with all his friends.According to their fans, these four first became friends while working on a special stage together for Mnet's 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' and have been keeping in touch ever since then.After seeing these pictures, their fans commented, "All of his friends look so handsome!", "I was also born in 1997, can I be your friends too?", "I totally approve this friendship", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS will take its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' to stadiums all over the world starting this May.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'bambam1a' 'min9yu_k' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)