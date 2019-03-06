SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & His '97-line' Friends Strengthen Friendship over Dinner!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & His '97-line' Friends Strengthen Friendship over Dinner!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.06 11:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & His 97-line Friends Strengthen Friendship over Dinner!
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK had a lovely dinner with three of his celebrity friends―GOT7's YUGYEOM, SEVENTEEN's MINGYU, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo.

On March 5, MINGYU posted a picture on his social media account along with caption saying, "97~ Barbecue, bowling, and wine (Cha Eun-woo bailed after dinner)."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

97~？？？？ 고기, 볼링, 와인 (밥 먹고 도망간 차은우)

김민규(@min9yu_k)님의 공유 게시물님,


In the picture, all four of them were staring at the camera in front of a barbecue table which was packed with different foods and beverages including soda and coke.

JUNGKOOK's fans cannot help but to be surprised after seeing this picture since he made time for his friends even though he was pretty busy preparing for the group's first stadium tour.
JUNGKOOK & his celebrity friendsJudging by the picture, it seemed like JUNGKOOK had a quality time with all his friends.
JUNGKOOK & his celebrity friendsAccording to their fans, these four first became friends while working on a special stage together for Mnet's 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' and have been keeping in touch ever since then.
JUNGKOOK & his celebrity friendsAfter seeing these pictures, their fans commented, "All of his friends look so handsome!", "I was also born in 1997, can I be your friends too?", "I totally approve this friendship", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS will take its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' to stadiums all over the world starting this May.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'bambam1a' 'min9yu_k' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호