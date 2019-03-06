[SBS Star] Gary Shares His Life as a Father

Korean hip-hop artist Gary shared his life as a father through his social media.On March 4, Gary updated his social media with a new photo and comment.In the photo, Gary plays around with his son in a themed indoor playground.Gary holds the toy guitar while his son gets ready to play the toy piano, which makes it look like they are about to start practicing for an important performance ahead.Along with the photo, Gary wrote, "The name of the team is 'Father and Son'."Under this photo, fans commented, "Awww! Gary seems like a good father!", "What a sweet relationship!", "They look like they are having so much fun together.", and so on.Gary joined SBS' variety show 'Running Man' in 2010, but suddenly announced his departure from the show in October 2016.After that, Gary got married and had a son without publicizing the news.Currently, Gary regularly uploads videos on his own YouTube channel.(Lee Narin, Credit= '姜gary_狗哥8888' Weibo, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)