SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gary Shares His Life as a Father
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gary Shares His Life as a Father

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.06 11:33 수정 2019.03.06 11:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gary Shares His Life as a Father
Korean hip-hop artist Gary shared his life as a father through his social media.

On March 4, Gary updated his social media with a new photo and comment.

In the photo, Gary plays around with his son in a themed indoor playground.GaryGary holds the toy guitar while his son gets ready to play the toy piano, which makes it look like they are about to start practicing for an important performance ahead.

Along with the photo, Gary wrote, "The name of the team is 'Father and Son'."

Under this photo, fans commented, "Awww! Gary seems like a good father!", "What a sweet relationship!", "They look like they are having so much fun together.", and so on. GaryGary joined SBS' variety show 'Running Man' in 2010, but suddenly announced his departure from the show in October 2016.

After that, Gary got married and had a son without publicizing the news.GaryCurrently, Gary regularly uploads videos on his own YouTube channel.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '姜gary_狗哥8888' Weibo, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호