[SBS Star] BTS V Amazes Fans with the Notable Growth He Has Shown in 5 Years

K-pop boy group BTS' member V walked the public through the meaning of a growth with the pictures of him from five years ago and now.Recently, a thread titled, 'The pictures of BTS' V from when he first made his debut and today which will make you think about the meaning of a growth' caught the eyes of many.In the post, there were numerous pictures of V from 2013 and 2019, which well-demonstrated the process of a boy turning into a fine young man.When a 19-year-old V looked like an adorable little boy who is so excited to finally make his debut as a singer, V who just entered his mid-20s seemed like a sophisticated gentleman who certainly knows his way around things.Also, V's jawline got much stronger, his eyes gained more gravitas, and his nose got even sharper over the past five years.His facial features were not the only things that helped him to give off an utterly different vibe since his fans were also able to notice some differences in his attitude and facial expressions.Whereas the new V seemed like he was at a stage where he can pull off every single concept in the world, the old V mainly gave off a young and a cute vibe.After seeing these pictures of V, his fans commented, "He got way hotter in just five years.", "I simply cannot choose. I like them both.", "From a lovely little boy to a stunning young man, so proud of him.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to begin its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in May.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)