[SBS Star] Male K-pop Stars Who Share the Same Name

With so many talented individuals making their debut in the K-pop industry, it has become inevitable for some celebrities to share the same name.Recently, K-pop fans made a compilation of both male/female idol group members who happened to share the exact same given name.Although some of them go for a different stage name, their names sometimes work as a good conversation starter for idols to become good friends after meeting one another at various events.Here are six pairs of male K-pop idol group members who share the exact same first name.JINYOUNG of B1A4 (Jeong Jin-young)JINYOUNG of GOT7 (Park Jin-young)Bae Jin Young of Wanna One (Bae Jin-young)P.O of Block B (Pyo Ji-hoon)WOOZI of SEVENTEEN (Lee Ji-hoon)Park Ji Hoon of Wanna One (Park Ji-hoon)Park Woo Jin of Wanna One (Park Woo-jin)Woojin of TARGET (Lee Woo-jin)WOOJIN of Stray Kids (Kim Woo-jin)Kang Min Hyuk of CNBLUE (Kang Min-hyuk)Lee Min Hyuk of BTOB (Lee Min-hyuk)B-BOMB of Block B (Lee Min-hyuk)MINHYUK of MONSTA X (Lee Min-hyuk)Rocky of ASTRO (Park Min-hyuk)Minhyuk of D-CRUNCH (Kim Min-hyuk)Minhyuk of MAP6 (Kim Min-hyuk)JONGHYUN of SHINee (Kim Jong-hyun)Lee Jong Hyun of CNBLUE (Lee Jong-hyun)JR of NU'EST (Kim Jong-hyun)MINHO of SHINee (Choi Min-ho)MINO of WINNER (Song Min-ho)Don't forget to check out the list of female celebrities as well!(Credit= SBS funE, JYP, FNC, CUBE, KQ, STARSHIP, SM Entertainment, JSL Company, Fantagio, All S Company)