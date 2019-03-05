[SBS Star] Male K-pop Stars Who Share the Same Name

With so many talented individuals making their debut in the K-pop industry, it has become inevitable for some celebrities to share the same name.
Recently, K-pop fans made a compilation of both male/female idol group members who happened to share the exact same given name.
Although some of them go for a different stage name, their names sometimes work as a good conversation starter for idols to become good friends after meeting one another at various events.
Here are six pairs of male K-pop idol group members who share the exact same first name.
1. Jin-youngsJINYOUNG of B1A4 (Jeong Jin-young)
JINYOUNG of GOT7 (Park Jin-young)
Bae Jin Young of Wanna One (Bae Jin-young)
2. Ji-hoonsP.O of Block B (Pyo Ji-hoon)
WOOZI of SEVENTEEN (Lee Ji-hoon)
Park Ji Hoon of Wanna One (Park Ji-hoon)
3. Woo-jinsPark Woo Jin of Wanna One (Park Woo-jin)
Woojin of TARGET (Lee Woo-jin)
WOOJIN of Stray Kids (Kim Woo-jin)
4. Min-hyuksKang Min Hyuk of CNBLUE (Kang Min-hyuk)
Lee Min Hyuk of BTOB (Lee Min-hyuk)
B-BOMB of Block B (Lee Min-hyuk)
MINHYUK of MONSTA X (Lee Min-hyuk)
Rocky of ASTRO (Park Min-hyuk)
Minhyuk of D-CRUNCH (Kim Min-hyuk)
Minhyuk of MAP6 (Kim Min-hyuk)
5. Jong-hyunsJONGHYUN of SHINee (Kim Jong-hyun)
Lee Jong Hyun of CNBLUE (Lee Jong-hyun)
JR of NU'EST (Kim Jong-hyun)
6. Min-hosMINHO of SHINee (Choi Min-ho)
MINO of WINNER (Song Min-ho)
Don't forget to check out the list of female celebrities as well!
▶ [SBS Star] Female K-pop Stars Who Share the Same Name
(Credit= SBS funE, JYP, FNC, CUBE, KQ, STARSHIP, SM Entertainment, JSL Company, Fantagio, All S Company)
Recently, K-pop fans made a compilation of both male/female idol group members who happened to share the exact same given name.
Although some of them go for a different stage name, their names sometimes work as a good conversation starter for idols to become good friends after meeting one another at various events.
Here are six pairs of male K-pop idol group members who share the exact same first name.
1. Jin-youngsJINYOUNG of B1A4 (Jeong Jin-young)
JINYOUNG of GOT7 (Park Jin-young)
Bae Jin Young of Wanna One (Bae Jin-young)
2. Ji-hoonsP.O of Block B (Pyo Ji-hoon)
WOOZI of SEVENTEEN (Lee Ji-hoon)
Park Ji Hoon of Wanna One (Park Ji-hoon)
3. Woo-jinsPark Woo Jin of Wanna One (Park Woo-jin)
Woojin of TARGET (Lee Woo-jin)
WOOJIN of Stray Kids (Kim Woo-jin)
4. Min-hyuksKang Min Hyuk of CNBLUE (Kang Min-hyuk)
Lee Min Hyuk of BTOB (Lee Min-hyuk)
B-BOMB of Block B (Lee Min-hyuk)
MINHYUK of MONSTA X (Lee Min-hyuk)
Rocky of ASTRO (Park Min-hyuk)
Minhyuk of D-CRUNCH (Kim Min-hyuk)
Minhyuk of MAP6 (Kim Min-hyuk)
5. Jong-hyunsJONGHYUN of SHINee (Kim Jong-hyun)
Lee Jong Hyun of CNBLUE (Lee Jong-hyun)
JR of NU'EST (Kim Jong-hyun)
6. Min-hosMINHO of SHINee (Choi Min-ho)
MINO of WINNER (Song Min-ho)
Don't forget to check out the list of female celebrities as well!
▶ [SBS Star] Female K-pop Stars Who Share the Same Name
(Credit= SBS funE, JYP, FNC, CUBE, KQ, STARSHIP, SM Entertainment, JSL Company, Fantagio, All S Company)