[SBS Star] Female K-pop Stars Who Share the Same Name
[SBS Star] Female K-pop Stars Who Share the Same Name

작성 2019.03.05 17:54 수정 2019.03.05 17:55 조회수
With so many talented individuals making their debut in the K-pop industry, it has become inevitable for some celebrities to share the same name.

Recently, K-pop fans made a compilation of both male/female idol group members who happened to share the exact same given name.

Although some of them go for a different stage name, their names sometimes work as a good conversation starter for idols to become good friends after meeting one another at various events.

Here are six pairs of male K-pop idol group members who share the exact same first name.

1. Ji-soos
Female K-pop Stars Who Share the Same NameJISOO of BLACKPINK (Kim Ji-soo)
Ji Soo of Busters (Jung Ji-soo)
Seo Ji Soo of Lovelyz (Seo Ji-soo)

2. Ye-euns
Female K-pop Stars Who Share the Same NameHA:TFELT of Wonder Girls (Park Ye-eun)
Jang Yeeun of CLC (Jang Ye-eun)

3. Eun-bis
Female K-pop Stars Who Share the Same NameKwon Eun Bi of IZ*ONE (Kwon Eun-bi)
SinB of GFRIEND (Hwang Eun-bi)
Eunha of GFRIEND (Jeong Eun-bi)

4. Minas (Min-ahs)Female K-pop Stars Who Share the Same NameMINA of TWICE (Myoi Mina)
MINA of gugudan (Kang Mina)
MINAH of Girl's Day (Bang Min-ah)
Min A of AOA (Kwon Min-ah)

5. Joo-hyunsFemale K-pop Stars Who Share the Same NameSeohyun of Girls' Generation (Seo Joo-hyun)
IRENE of Red Velvet (Bae Joo-hyun)

6. Soo-youngsFemale K-pop Stars Who Share the Same NameSooyoung of Girls' Generation (Choi Soo-young)
JOY of Red Velvet (Park Soo-young)

Don't forget to check out the list of male celebrities as well!

▶ [SBS Star] Male K-pop Stars Who Share the Same Name

(Credit= YG, Woollim, JTG, JYP, CUBE, Off the Record, Jellyfish, Dream T, FNC, SM Entertainment, Source Music)  
