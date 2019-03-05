[SBS Star] Female K-pop Stars Who Share the Same Name

With so many talented individuals making their debut in the K-pop industry, it has become inevitable for some celebrities to share the same name.Recently, K-pop fans made a compilation of both male/female idol group members who happened to share the exact same given name.Although some of them go for a different stage name, their names sometimes work as a good conversation starter for idols to become good friends after meeting one another at various events.Here are six pairs of male K-pop idol group members who share the exact same first name.JISOO of BLACKPINK (Kim Ji-soo)Ji Soo of Busters (Jung Ji-soo)Seo Ji Soo of Lovelyz (Seo Ji-soo)HA:TFELT of Wonder Girls (Park Ye-eun)Jang Yeeun of CLC (Jang Ye-eun)Kwon Eun Bi of IZ*ONE (Kwon Eun-bi)SinB of GFRIEND (Hwang Eun-bi)Eunha of GFRIEND (Jeong Eun-bi)MINA of TWICE (Myoi Mina)MINA of gugudan (Kang Mina)MINAH of Girl's Day (Bang Min-ah)Min A of AOA (Kwon Min-ah)Seohyun of Girls' Generation (Seo Joo-hyun)IRENE of Red Velvet (Bae Joo-hyun)Sooyoung of Girls' Generation (Choi Soo-young)JOY of Red Velvet (Park Soo-young)Don't forget to check out the list of male celebrities as well!(Credit= YG, Woollim, JTG, JYP, CUBE, Off the Record, Jellyfish, Dream T, FNC, SM Entertainment, Source Music)