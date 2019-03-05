SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Can Cut a Piece of Paper with His Jaw?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Can Cut a Piece of Paper with His Jaw?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.05 17:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Can Cut a Piece of Paper with His Jaw?
Ong Seong Wu of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One demonstrated his new silly, but cute trick.

On March 4, KBS released a teaser for Ong Seong Wu's appearance in one of their shows.

In this teaser, Ong Seong Wu was spotted playing around in a photo studio before an interview.Ong Seong WuOne of the random things that Ong Seong Wu did here made fans instantly burst into laughing.

It was when Ong Seong Wu had placed his jaw on the edge of a piece of paper, then just ripped it off with his hands, pretending like he had cut it with his jaw.
Ong Seong WuOng Seong Wu is known for his sharp jawline, and many even call him 'Statue of David' by Italian artist Michelangelo because his defined facial features remind them of a perfect-looking statue.

Guesses are that he had tried to turn that into a joke, and it seems like it worked.

A lot of fans left comments under this video, which include, "What a clever joke! It's a really good one!", "You know, Seong Wu never uses scissors. He uses his jaw instead!", "This is the funniest thing I've seen this year! Thank you for making me laugh, Seong Wu!", and more.
Ong Seong WuMeanwhile, Ong Seong Wu is scheduled to begin shooting his upcoming drama 'The Moment of Being 18' (literal translation) soon.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'KBS 한국방송 (MyloveKBS)' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호