[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Can Cut a Piece of Paper with His Jaw?

Ong Seong Wu of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One demonstrated his new silly, but cute trick.On March 4, KBS released a teaser for Ong Seong Wu's appearance in one of their shows.In this teaser, Ong Seong Wu was spotted playing around in a photo studio before an interview.One of the random things that Ong Seong Wu did here made fans instantly burst into laughing.It was when Ong Seong Wu had placed his jaw on the edge of a piece of paper, then just ripped it off with his hands, pretending like he had cut it with his jaw.Ong Seong Wu is known for his sharp jawline, and many even call him 'Statue of David' by Italian artist Michelangelo because his defined facial features remind them of a perfect-looking statue.Guesses are that he had tried to turn that into a joke, and it seems like it worked.A lot of fans left comments under this video, which include, "What a clever joke! It's a really good one!", "You know, Seong Wu never uses scissors. He uses his jaw instead!", "This is the funniest thing I've seen this year! Thank you for making me laugh, Seong Wu!", and more.Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu is scheduled to begin shooting his upcoming drama 'The Moment of Being 18' (literal translation) soon.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'KBS 한국방송 (MyloveKBS)' YouTube)(SBS Star)