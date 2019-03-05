[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun & TAECYEON to Get Early Promotion in the Army

Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun and K-pop boy group 2PM's member TAECYEON got an early promotion in the military after setting a great example for other soldiers with their outstanding conduct.On March 4, a media outlet Herald POP reported that Kim Soo Hyun and TAECYEON were promoted to sergeants ahead of schedule.According to the Republic of Korea ARMY's bylaws, soldiers can get an early promotion by showing an excellent achievement or setting a great example for others.This rule was established to boost the morale of the soldiers and only top 10% of the total candidates can receive such benefits.TAECYEON and Kim Soo Hyun are expected to finish the rest of their service as a sergeant after getting the promotion.TAECYEON enlisted in the army on September 4, 2017 and is currently serving his duty as an assistant instructor at the 9th Division Recruit Training Center located in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do.He was initially assigned to do an alternative service after receiving a level four in the physical examination, but TAECYEON went through a surgery and even gave up his permanent U.S. residency to join the army as an active-duty solider.Kim Soo Hyun began his national mandatory duty on October 23, 2017 and he is currently serving his duty at First Reconnaissance Battalion.Kim Soo Hyun was also asked to serve his duty as a public service worker, but he was able to enlist in the military as an active-duty solider after getting his second physical examination.Meanwhile, TAECYEON and Kim Soo Hyun will be discharged from the military on May 16 and July 1, respectively.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'follow_2PM' Twitter)(SBS Star)