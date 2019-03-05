[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Cries at His First Fan Meeting in Taiwan in 4 Years

Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk successfully wrapped up his first fan meeting in Taiwan in four years.On February 28, Choi Jin Hyuk's fan meeting 'Love for You: Fan Meeting in Taiwan' took place at Taipei International Convention Center.On this day, Choi Jin Hyuk managed to melt the hearts of the entire audience by singing various popular Korean songs with his sweet voice.Not only that, but he also acted some scenes from his recently-ended drama 'The Last Empress', and tried to speak the language to communicate with over 1,500 fans who came to see him from all differentareas in Taiwan.All fans became more and more excited as the fan meeting went on.As it had been four years since the last time Choi Jin Hyuk held his fan meeting in Taiwan, fans prepared a video for him.While Choi Jin Hyuk was watching the video, they held up a banner that was written, "We love you, Choi Jin Hyuk." and filled the venue with it.Choi Jin Hyuk was so touched by this special event by fans that he ended up shedding tears.He commented, "I cried at the fan meeting in Taiwan four years ago, and I'm crying again. I'll try to come back to see you guys again in the near future. Thank you so much."Meanwhile, Choi Jin Hyuk is in the process of reviewing his next project.(Lee Narin, Credit= G=TREE CREATIVE, 'vicky7724' Instagram, '曾詩詩' YouTube)(SBS Star)