SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Cries at His First Fan Meeting in Taiwan in 4 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Cries at His First Fan Meeting in Taiwan in 4 Years

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.05 16:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Cries at His First Fan Meeting in Taiwan in 4 Years
Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk successfully wrapped up his first fan meeting in Taiwan in four years.

On February 28, Choi Jin Hyuk's fan meeting 'Love for You: Fan Meeting in Taiwan' took place at Taipei International Convention Center.
Choi Jin HyukOn this day, Choi Jin Hyuk managed to melt the hearts of the entire audience by singing various popular Korean songs with his sweet voice.

Not only that, but he also acted some scenes from his recently-ended drama 'The Last Empress', and tried to speak the language to communicate with over 1,500 fans who came to see him from all different
areas in Taiwan.

All fans became more and more excited as the fan meeting went on.
 

As it had been four years since the last time Choi Jin Hyuk held his fan meeting in Taiwan, fans prepared a video for him.

While Choi Jin Hyuk was watching the video, they held up a banner that was written, "We love you, Choi Jin Hyuk." and filled the venue with it.

Choi Jin Hyuk was so touched by this special event by fans that he ended up shedding tears.

He commented, "I cried at the fan meeting in Taiwan four years ago, and I'm crying again. I'll try to come back to see you guys again in the near future. Thank you so much."Choi Jin HyukMeanwhile, Choi Jin Hyuk is in the process of reviewing his next project.

(Lee Narin, Credit= G=TREE CREATIVE, 'vicky7724' Instagram, '曾詩詩' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호