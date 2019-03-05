[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Shows Paris the Definition of Elegance with Her New Hair!

Korean actress Park Shin Hye stole the hearts of her fans with the pictures taken at Paris during the fashion week.On March 4, a few pictures of Park Shin Hye from Paris Fashion Week were posted online.In the picture, Park Shin Hye was looking at the camera with a breathtaking smile on her face.However, what caught the eyes of the public even more than her lovely smile was her new hairstyle which framed her face perfectly.With her new short hair, her big eyes and feminine jaw line looked even more beautiful than ever.Park Shin Hye matched her flowy red sweater with an orange pleated skirt and brought out the colors in her outfits using a bold gold earring and a wide belt.Also, her elegant and sophisticated vibe help the public who just thought of her as a lovely young woman to get to know the new side of her.After seeing these pictures, her fans commented, "I know that I'll never look like her, but now I desperately want to cut my hair.", "Is there a picture? All I could see is a light coming out of her beautiful face.", "My princess", and so on.Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye is currently seeking a new project after successfully wrapping up her recent drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'FashionWeek官微' Weibo, 'ssinz7' Instagram)(SBS Star)