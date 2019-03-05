SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Shows Paris the Definition of Elegance with Her New Hair!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Shows Paris the Definition of Elegance with Her New Hair!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.05 15:55 수정 2019.03.05 15:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Shows Paris the Definition of Elegance with Her New Hair!
Korean actress Park Shin Hye stole the hearts of her fans with the pictures taken at Paris during the fashion week.

On March 4, a few pictures of Park Shin Hye from Paris Fashion Week were posted online.
Park Shin HyeIn the picture, Park Shin Hye was looking at the camera with a breathtaking smile on her face.

However, what caught the eyes of the public even more than her lovely smile was her new hairstyle which framed her face perfectly.
Park Shin HyeWith her new short hair, her big eyes and feminine jaw line looked even more beautiful than ever.

Park Shin Hye matched her flowy red sweater with an orange pleated skirt and brought out the colors in her outfits using a bold gold earring and a wide belt.
Park Shin HyeAlso, her elegant and sophisticated vibe help the public who just thought of her as a lovely young woman to get to know the new side of her.
Park Shin HyeAfter seeing these pictures, her fans commented, "I know that I'll never look like her, but now I desperately want to cut my hair.", "Is there a picture? All I could see is a light coming out of her beautiful face.", "My princess", and so on.

Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye is currently seeking a new project after successfully wrapping up her recent drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'FashionWeek官微' Weibo, 'ssinz7' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호