[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Answers Whether If He Is More Popular than BAMBAM in Thailand
[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Answers Whether If He Is More Popular than BAMBAM in Thailand

작성 2019.03.05
NICHKHUN of K-pop boy group 2PM gave his honest answer to a question, "Who is more popular in Thailand? You or BAMBAM of boy group GOT7?"

On March 5 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', NICHKHUN made a guest appearance.NICHKHUNOn this day, one of the listeners asked NICHKHUN, "You and BAMBAM are from Thailand, right? I'm aware that both of you are very popular there. Who do you think is more popular?"

NICHKHUN shyly laughed after hearing the question and answered, "The public recognizes me more, but BAMBAM has a lot more fans than I do."

He continued, "It's because it hasn't been long since BAMBAM has began promoting, but it's been years for me. BAMBAM has more fans in Thailand for sure though."NICHKHUNThen, NICHKHUN mentioned going to see BAMBAM at his first solo fan meeting tour in Thailand recently.

NICHKHUN said with a smile, "I've known BAMBAM since when he was a trainee. He was very young at that time. He is all grown-up now, and become so successful. I'm truly proud of him."NICHKHUNMeanwhile, NICHKHUN released his first-ever solo mini album 'ME' on February 18.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, '1077power' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
