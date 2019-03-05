[SBS Star] A Clip of One ARMY Dancing at BTS' Concert Goes Viral Online

One fan of K-pop boy group BTS drew a great deal of attention online with his jaw-dropping dancing skills which he has shown at the group's concert.Recently, a post titled, 'One male BTS fan at the group's Citi Field concert' went viral online.In the post, there was a video of a man named Justin passionately dancing to 'MIC Drop' at BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert which was held at Citi Field, New York on October 6 (local time).After a few seconds, the fans who were standing near him cannot help but to get distracted by him since he was enjoying BTS' performance using all parts of his body.With his ARMY BOMB (BTS' official light stick) in his hands, Justin completely dominated the bleachers with his incredible dance moves while interacting with other fans around him.All the fans in his section literally could not take their eyes off of him since his swag, groove, and energy were something that certainly cannot be taught.A few seconds later, he even went up the stairs to hang out with other groups of fans who were dancing near him and started to lead them like a captain of a cheer squad.The way he played with the rhythm and worked the crowd was so spectacular that it made him looked like he was having his own concert.After seeing this video of him, BTS' fans commented, "He got some moves. Look at him go.", "Now this is my new favorite video. Love this.", "He didn't go there to enjoy the concert, he went there to perform.", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS will kick off its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with the concert in Los Angeles on May 4.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'JustinL90035751' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)