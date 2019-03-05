SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Names His Least Favorite Physical Feature
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Names His Least Favorite Physical Feature

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.05 14:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Names His Least Favorite Physical Feature
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo talked about his looks.

On March 4 episode of MBC's entertainment news show 'Section TV', Cha Eun-woo sat down for an interview.
Cha Eun-wooBeing so well-known for his handsome looks, Cha Eun-woo was asked if he looks more like his mother or father.
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo said, "I look like my father when I smile, but overall I look more like my mother."
Cha Eun-wooThen the interviewer Gyeong Ree asked Cha Eun-woo to pick one part of his face that he likes the most―and he named his eyes without hesitation.
Cha Eun-wooWhen asked about the physical feature he is unsatisfied with, Cha Eun-woo replied, "I tend to have thick thighs and a big butt. When I wear pants, it's always loose on the waist but tight on the thighs. I must mend them before I wear them."
Cha Eun-wooMeanwhile, Cha Eun-woo recently confirmed to join MBC's upcoming historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) as the male lead.

(Credit= MBC Section TV, Fantagio)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호