[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Names His Least Favorite Physical Feature

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo talked about his looks.On March 4 episode of MBC's entertainment news show 'Section TV', Cha Eun-woo sat down for an interview.Being so well-known for his handsome looks, Cha Eun-woo was asked if he looks more like his mother or father.Cha Eun-woo said, "I look like my father when I smile, but overall I look more like my mother."Then the interviewer Gyeong Ree asked Cha Eun-woo to pick one part of his face that he likes the most―and he named his eyes without hesitation.When asked about the physical feature he is unsatisfied with, Cha Eun-woo replied, "I tend to have thick thighs and a big butt. When I wear pants, it's always loose on the waist but tight on the thighs. I must mend them before I wear them."Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo recently confirmed to join MBC's upcoming historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) as the male lead.(Credit= MBC Section TV, Fantagio)(SBS Star)