[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Names His Least Favorite Physical Feature

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo talked about his looks.
On March 4 episode of MBC's entertainment news show 'Section TV', Cha Eun-woo sat down for an interview.
Being so well-known for his handsome looks, Cha Eun-woo was asked if he looks more like his mother or father.
Cha Eun-woo said, "I look like my father when I smile, but overall I look more like my mother."
Then the interviewer Gyeong Ree asked Cha Eun-woo to pick one part of his face that he likes the most―and he named his eyes without hesitation.
When asked about the physical feature he is unsatisfied with, Cha Eun-woo replied, "I tend to have thick thighs and a big butt. When I wear pants, it's always loose on the waist but tight on the thighs. I must mend them before I wear them."
Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo recently confirmed to join MBC's upcoming historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) as the male lead.
(Credit= MBC Section TV, Fantagio)
(SBS Star)
