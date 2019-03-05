[SBS Star] Super Junior RyeoWook Confirms to Join a Musical as a Genius Composer

RyeoWook of K-pop boy group Super Junior has confirmed his role in a musical as a genius composer.On March 5, it was announced that RyeoWook has been cast to play the character named 'J' in an upcoming musical 'Blazing Sonata' (literal translation), which will be shown at COEX Artium SMTOWN THEATER.'Blazing Sonata' is a thriller musical that unravels a story about three talented composers trying to compose beautiful pieces of music.The character 'J' is an unfortunate, but genius composer, who is slowly approaching towards the end of his time after being in an accident.Strangely enough, his music gets more beautiful and flawless as his death approaches.Previously in last November, RyeoWook successfully wrapped up 'Blazing Sonata' as 'J' in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan.At that time, the Japanese audience highly praised his wonderful singing and acting skills.Meanwhile, 'Blazing Sonata' will begin its show on April 26 and is planned to go on until May 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= Label SJ)(SBS Star)