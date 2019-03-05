[SBS Star] EXO KAI·SUHO & VIXX RAVI Enjoy a Gym Day Together

K-pop boy group EXO's KAI, SUHO and another boy group VIXX's member RAVI shared photos of their gym day.On March 4, SUHO shared a photo of himself, KAI and RAVI at the gym on his personal social media account.Along with the photo, SUHO wrote, "Fun and exciting workout time."On the same day, RAVI also posted a photo of the three on his account and added flexing emojis along with tageed accounts of the two EXO members.Fans of both groups commented, "If only I could be there exercising with them.", "Is SUHO joining the best friends club? Yay!", "They're all so good-looking even at the gym.", and more.Meanwhile, RAVI is scheduled to release his second solo mini album 'R.OOK BOOK' on March 5.(Credit= 'kimjuncotton' 'ravithecrackkidz' Instagram)(SBS Star)