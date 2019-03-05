[SBS Star] 2AM Jeong Jin-woon Reveals BTS V Called Him Ahead of His Enlistment

군대가는 진운선배님께 안부전화한 우리 태형이ㅠㅠㅠㅠ 주변사람한테 항상 이렇게 잘하고 바쁜 와중에도 챙길 줄 아는 우리 태형이 오늘도 진짜 이뻐...맨날 이뻐..ㅠㅠㅠㅠ 이러니 주변 사람들이 맨날 진짜 착하다고 칭찬만하지？？#태형아보라해 #방탄소년단뷔 #태형 #Taehyung #BTSV @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ccX1nYHXI8 — 뷔홀릭 (@v_holic951230) 2019년 3월 4일

K-pop boy group 2AM's member Jeong Jin-woon revealed that he received a sweet call from another boy group BTS' member V ahead of his military enlistment.On March 4, Jeong Jin-woon turned on a live broadcast on his way to Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan.During the live broadcast, Jeong Jin-woon shared a small but sweet act of kindness V had shown him recently.Jeong Jin-woon said, "A lot of people wished me good luck on my upcoming life in the military. V also wished me good luck."He went on, "He called me the other day, and told me to take good care of myself. I feel so grateful."Jeong Jin-woon unquestionably sounded like he was touched by V's thoughtfulness.This part of the live broadcast was successfully passed on to ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club), and they commented, "This is exactly the reason why many people love him.", "Our Taetae is such a sweetheart. What a caring person!", "Caring for others when you are extremely busy is not an easy thing to do, but V is doing it all the time! So proud to be ARMY.", and so on.Meanwhile, Jeong Jin-woon is expected to be discharged from the military in October 2020, and BTS is planned to hold its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in various cities around the world from May.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jinwoon52' Instagram, Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)