[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Hold a Fan Meeting Tour in April

Korean actor Hyun Bin is planning on meeting up with his fans through a fan meeting which will be held in three countries of Asia.On March 5, Hyun Bin's management agency VAST Entertainment announced that Hyun Bin will kick off his fan meeting tour in Korea this April and will visit Taiwan and Hong Kong as part of his fan meeting tour 'LOG INTO THE SPACE -2019 Hyun Bin FAN MEETING TOUR'.The fans' expectation towards this tour has skyrocketed since this is the first time in six years for him to throw a fan meeting.VAST Entertainment said, "As Hyun Bin would be holding a fan meeting after a long time, we poured our heart into this fan meeting for the fans who have been waiting for him and supporting him."The agency added, "This would provide an opportunity for them to interact with Hyun Bin himself, not a character from a drama."Hyun Bin will start his fan meeting in Seoul on April 13, and is planning on visiting other stops of his fan meeting one after another.The fans can check the schedule of his fan meeting through the agency's official website and its social media account.Meanwhile, the tickets for Hyun Bin's Korean fan meeting will be available on Interpark during March.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= VAST Entertainment, 'vast.ent' Instagram)(SBS Star)