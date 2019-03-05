SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Helps Fan Who Almost Fainted at Fan Meeting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Helps Fan Who Almost Fainted at Fan Meeting

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.05 11:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Helps Fan Who Almost Fainted at Fan Meeting
Park Ji Hoon of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One moved many of his fans with a considerate behavior he has shown to his fan at a recent fan meeting.

On March 2, Park Ji Hoon held his first solo fan meeting '2019 Asia fan Meeting In Taipei-FIRST EDITION' at the Sports Center of National Taiwan University, Taipei.
Park Ji HoonOn this day, Park Ji Hoon showed off his strong stage presence while interacting with his fans for almost two hours.
Park Ji HoonThe response he received from his audience was simply phenomenal since one of his fans fainted after high fiving him during a high-touch session.
Park Ji HoonPark Ji Hoon, who saw the fan collapsing in front of his eyes, quickly snatched her hands and helped her get up.
Park Ji HoonHe did not let go of her hands even after helping her out and kept looking at her with a worried look on his face.
Park Ji HoonFew seconds later, his fan managed to walk towards the exit with the help of the bodyguards but Park Ji Hoon kept staring at the direction where she went.

Later on, it was revealed that the fan who fainted recovered her consciousness after getting a treatment from a medical team who was at the site.
 
After the event, one fan unveiled a video of Park Ji Hoon through a social media account which captured the moment of him helping his fan.

Fans who watched the clip commented, "Can't imagine how startled he was. I hope she's okay.", "Thank god he was quick on his feet.", "If it wasn't for him, she could've got hurt.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon will visit six more cities including Bangkok, Manila. Hong Kong, Macao, Osaka, and Tokyo as part of his fan meeting tour.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'parkrosenim' Twitter, '0529.jihoon.ig' Instagram, Maroo Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호