[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Helps Fan Who Almost Fainted at Fan Meeting

Park Ji Hoon of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One moved many of his fans with a considerate behavior he has shown to his fan at a recent fan meeting.On March 2, Park Ji Hoon held his first solo fan meeting '2019 Asia fan Meeting In Taipei-FIRST EDITION' at the Sports Center of National Taiwan University, Taipei.On this day, Park Ji Hoon showed off his strong stage presence while interacting with his fans for almost two hours.The response he received from his audience was simply phenomenal since one of his fans fainted after high fiving him during a high-touch session.Park Ji Hoon, who saw the fan collapsing in front of his eyes, quickly snatched her hands and helped her get up.He did not let go of her hands even after helping her out and kept looking at her with a worried look on his face.Few seconds later, his fan managed to walk towards the exit with the help of the bodyguards but Park Ji Hoon kept staring at the direction where she went.Later on, it was revealed that the fan who fainted recovered her consciousness after getting a treatment from a medical team who was at the site.After the event, one fan unveiled a video of Park Ji Hoon through a social media account which captured the moment of him helping his fan.Fans who watched the clip commented, "Can't imagine how startled he was. I hope she's okay.", "Thank god he was quick on his feet.", "If it wasn't for him, she could've got hurt.", and many more.Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon will visit six more cities including Bangkok, Manila. Hong Kong, Macao, Osaka, and Tokyo as part of his fan meeting tour.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'parkrosenim' Twitter, '0529.jihoon.ig' Instagram, Maroo Entertainment)(SBS Star)