[SBS Star] SUNMI Wants You to Create the Choreography of Her New Song!

K-pop artist SUNMI is asking you to create the choreography of her new song 'Noir'.On March 4 at 6PM KST, SUNMI dropped the official music video of her newest single 'Noir'.Unlike her previous releases, SUNMI did not feature any dance moves in her music video.Later on the same day, SUNMI announced the launch of 'Dance Making Challenge' on her social media account and asked her fans to create 'Noir' choreography on their own.Anyone including both amateur and professional dance teams with at least three members can submit their own choreography of 'Noir' from March 5 to April 6.A prize of 10 million won (approximately 8,880 dollars) will be given to the final winner; and the winner will be determined by SUNMI's opinion (50%) and YouTube views (50%).(Credit= 'officialsunmi' Facebook, '1theK' YouTube)(SBS Star)