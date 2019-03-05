SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SUNMI Wants You to Create the Choreography of Her New Song!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SUNMI Wants You to Create the Choreography of Her New Song!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.05 10:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SUNMI Wants You to Create the Choreography of Her New Song!
K-pop artist SUNMI is asking you to create the choreography of her new song 'Noir'.

On March 4 at 6PM KST, SUNMI dropped the official music video of her newest single 'Noir'.
SUNMIUnlike her previous releases, SUNMI did not feature any dance moves in her music video.

Later on the same day, SUNMI announced the launch of 'Dance Making Challenge' on her social media account and asked her fans to create 'Noir' choreography on their own.
SUNMIAnyone including both amateur and professional dance teams with at least three members can submit their own choreography of 'Noir' from March 5 to April 6.
SUNMIA prize of 10 million won (approximately 8,880 dollars) will be given to the final winner; and the winner will be determined by SUNMI's opinion (50%) and YouTube views (50%).
 

(Credit= 'officialsunmi' Facebook, '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호