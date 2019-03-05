SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Tries Hard to Turn a Non-fan Into Her Fan
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Tries Hard to Turn a Non-fan Into Her Fan

K-pop artist IU tried to win the heart of a non-fan at her recent fan meeting.

On March 2, IU's fan meeting took place at Baekam Art Hall, Seoul, which was held by one chocolate brand.

The audience comprised of randomly-selected individuals who won the ticket to the event by buying chocolates.

In the middle of the event, IU said, "I'm sure there are some people in the audience who are not my fans, but simply came all the way here because you didn't want to waste the ticket that you've won. If this applies to you, then could you raise your hand up?"IUAlmost all the audience at fan meetings, including this sort of commercial ones, tend to be fans, because non-fans generally do not purchase a great number of products in a short period to increase the odds of winning the ticket.

However, it was not everyone at this fan meeting; one guy put his hand up and explained that he is not a fan of her, but came because he won the ticket after buying 100 chocolates to give to his friends on Valentine's Day.

IU's responded with determination, "In that case, I'll have to turn you into my fan by the end of this fan meeting."IUTowards the end of the fan meeting when there was only one song left for IU to sing, IU asked this member of the audience, "I would like to know if you've become my fan now. Did I manage to win your heart?"

As he answered, "You were amazing." in a somewhat soulless tone of voice, IU playfully said, "Uh-oh. This is not good. I don't think he has become my fan yet. What more shall I do to win your heart? I thought you would have fallen for me by now."IUAfter giving a little thought, IU asked while laughing, "I usually wouldn't go as far as doing this, but which of my songs do you like the most?"

He said that his favorite song was 'Through the Night', and IU sang it for him, even though she was not planning on singing the song.

The non-fan became the lucky person who all fans envied on this day, and many are curious to know whether if he will actually become a member of IU's official fan club.
 

Meanwhile, IU recently wrapped up her 10th debut anniversary concert 'dlwlrma'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'castle CAM' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
