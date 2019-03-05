SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee Sends off KEY on His Enlistment Day
[SBS Star] SHINee Sends off KEY on His Enlistment Day

작성 2019.03.05
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee Sends off KEY on His Enlistment Day
K-pop boy group SHINee's MINHO and TAEMIN accompanied KEY on his way to the military. 

On March 4, KEY entered the army's recruit training center located in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do.
SHINeeTAEMIN and MINHO were there for KEY until his enlistment, just like they did for ONEW back in December 2018.
SHINeeSHINeeFollowing his enlistment, the members shared their photos on SHINee's official social media account.
KEYEarlier on March 3, KEY shared a handwritten letter to fans with a photo of himself.

KEYMeanwhile, KEY is expected to be discharged from duty in October 2020.

(Credit= 'shinee' Instagram, Online Community)
