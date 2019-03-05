[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Celebrates TXT's Debut!

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN send his support for another boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) who just made its debut.On March 4, JIMIN posted a music video of TXT's debut track 'CROWN' on the group's official social media account along with a heartwarming message.JIMIN wrote, "We are going to root for you from now on. Go TXT! From the bottom of my heart, congratulations on your debut!"TXT is a five-member boy group that BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment launched for the first time in six years since BTS.The name of the group stands for 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' and it means that the members who are different will gather together under the same goal―their dream and build a tomorrow together.The music video of 'CROWN' was released on March 4, and it already hit more than 10 million views in just one day.On the same day, TXT unveiled the first stage of 'CROWN' of its debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' on Mnet's 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER Debut Celebration Show'.Meanwhile, TXT is scheduled to meet its fans through a showcase which will be held on March 5.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)